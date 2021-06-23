Bahrain Bourse Bags 2 Global Banking Awards

The Global Banking and Finance awards reflect the level of progression and innovation taking place within the financial industry, and aims to recognize companies that are excelling and trailblazing initiatives.

Since its inception in 2011, the magazine has been a leading online and print media providing global insights and analysis of the financial and business markets.

The Best Corporate Governance Company award reflects its exceptional performance and commitment towards governance, transparency, and compliance, said a statement from Bahrain Bourse.

This recognition plays an important role in highlighting the Bourse’s efforts in creating long term value to focus on Bahrain’s 2030 Economic Vision.

Earlier this month, Bahrain Bourse launched its voluntary environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting guideline for listed companies and other stakeholders.

The ESG Guideline includes the latest reporting methodologies widely adopted by the industry and enables listed companies to navigate through the evolving standards on ESG data disclosure.

The Bourse has also been recognized for having the “Best Work Life Balance Program”, which is in line with the efforts taken to increase the Kingdom’s value through alignment with its national initiatives by harmonizing management practices.

The principles of development are well embedded in the company’s values, as they aim to preserve the long term well-being of Bahraini citizens by continuously playing the role of a key catalyst and driving force to promote sustainability.

Commenting on the win, CEO Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said: "Bahrain Bourse is truly honored and pleased to have been recognized with these awards, which reflects the efforts we have taken to embed sustainability and corporate governance within our vision and values."

"We treat governance and sustainability as a strategic priority, and will continue to promote sustainable business practices and stakeholder centricity among our corporate constituencies," he noted.

Chief Operating Officer Narjes Farookh Jamal said: "Bahrain Bourse has made significant strides in promoting good corporate governance within the kingdom. It gives us a great sense of pride to be recognized for our leadership strategies and governance in the Kingdom by one of the most respected awards on the sustainability calendar."

"This achievement reflects our strong commitment to setting the standard for corporate governance practices and policies, having a sustainable corporate strategy to creating long-term value for our stakeholders," he added.