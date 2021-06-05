Bahrain's Gulf Air Starts Debut Fight to Greek Island Mykonos

Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air celebrated the beginning of its seasonal destinations for the summer with the inaugural flight to the Greek island of Mykonos. It will operate on this route until end of September with two weekly frequencies.

On landing, the flight GF036 was welcomed into Mykonos International Airport with a water cannon salute and in the presence of a number of airport officials.

Before departing from Bahrain International Airport, passengers were handed special boarding passes and commemorative certificates in celebration of the airline’s very first flight from the kingdom, said the statement from Gulf Air. .

The flight was operated by Gulf Air’s new aircraft the Airbus A320neo which features 16 Falcon Gold seats and 120 economy class seats.

On June 16, the Bahraini flagcarrier will operate its inaugural flight to another Greek destination, Santorini.

These strategic additions come in place as the demand for travel grows gradually towards the summer holiday with travel restrictions easing off in Europe. Both Mykonos and Santorini will be served until end of September with two weekly frequencies.

In another development, Gulf Air has announced the return of two of the favourite summer destinations to its expanding network; Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

Both seasonal destinations will be served by the airline’s new Airbus A321neoLR with 2 weekly flights each starting from June 30 until September 25, said the statement from Gulf Air.

The seasonal summer routes to Egypt will boost the airline’s network with popular seaside destinations that are favourite to many tourists and families in the kingdom and the region.

Acting CEO Captain Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi said: "We are proudly watching our network grow further with the addition of new destinations and welcoming back routes to cater to the summer traffic."

"Our passengers have been through this journey with us as we navigated 2020 as one of the few airlines flying at the peak of the pandemic," he noted.

"Today, we are one of the first airlines in the world to have announced that 100% of our crew are vaccinated, provided all our passengers complimentary Covid-19 insurance as well as to have initiated the IATA Travel Pass which we launched on our flights to London, Athens, and Singapore," he added.