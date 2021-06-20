Bahrain Calls for Anyone Aged Above 50 to Register for Vaccine Booster

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health has called on citizens and residents aged above 50, and who had taken both doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm before three months, to register for a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The logo of the “BeAware” application will automatically turn yellow three months after taking the second shot of the Sinopharm vaccine to alert the individuals of the need to take the booster jab, adding that the logo will regain its green color after receiving the booster dose, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA), citing a Ministry of Health statement.

The Ministry stressed the safety and great effectiveness of the vaccinations, as well as their contribution to alleviating the symptoms associated with the infection with the virus, noting that the vaccination reduces the rate of transmission of the virus to others compared to those who are not vaccinated, and is effective in protecting and building community immunity.

Bahrain continues its awareness campaigns aimed at increasing caution and ensuring full compliance with the precautionary and preventive measures recommended by the competent authorities in order to preserve the safety of all, eliminate the pandemic and ensure return to normalcy as soon as possible.