  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Bahrain Calls for Anyone Aged Above 50 to Register for Vaccine Booster

Bahrain Calls for Anyone Aged Above 50 to Register for Vaccine Booster

Published June 20th, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
Bahrain Calls for Anyone Aged Above 50 to Register for Vaccine Booster
The logo of the “BeAware” application will automatically turn yellow three months after taking the second shot of the Sinopharm vaccine to alert the individuals of the need to take the booster jab. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The Ministry stressed the safety and great effectiveness of the vaccinations, as well as their contribution to alleviating the symptoms associated with the infection with the virus

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health has called on citizens and residents aged above 50, and who had taken both doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm before three months, to register for a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose from Pfizer-BioNTech.

Also ReadBahrain's Islamic Banking Sector Projected to Grow Jolted By M&A Bahrain's Islamic Banking Sector Projected to Grow Jolted By M&A

The logo of the “BeAware” application will automatically turn yellow three months after taking the second shot of the Sinopharm vaccine to alert the individuals of the need to take the booster jab, adding that the logo will regain its green color after receiving the booster dose, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA), citing a Ministry of Health statement.

The Ministry stressed the safety and great effectiveness of the vaccinations, as well as their contribution to alleviating the symptoms associated with the infection with the virus, noting that the vaccination reduces the rate of transmission of the virus to others compared to those who are not vaccinated, and is effective in protecting and building community immunity.

Bahrain continues its awareness campaigns aimed at increasing caution and ensuring full compliance with the precautionary and preventive measures recommended by the competent authorities in order to preserve the safety of all, eliminate the pandemic and ensure return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Also ReadBahrain's Islamic Banking Sector Projected to Grow Jolted By M&A Bahrain Approves GSK's New COVID19 Treatment

 

Tags:BahrainPfizerSinopharm

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...