Bahrain-Origin Exports Exceed $500 Million in August

The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 2% to BD190 million ($501.1 million) during August, compared to BD187 million for the same month of the previous year, said the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in a new report.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 72% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 28%.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD58 million from Bahrain. Meanwhile, the US was second with BD18 million and Oman third with BD11 million.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top products exported during August with BD40 million, Unwrought aluminium (not alloyed) was second with a value of BD26 million and Semi-finished iron and steel third with BD15 million.

The total value of re-exports decreased by20%to reach BD44 million during August, compared to BD55 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 94% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 6%. Saudi Arabia ranked first with BD14 million, UAE second with BD9 million, and the US third with BD6 million.

Four-wheel drive cars the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD5.3 million, gold ingots came in second place with BD5million, and cigarettes containing tobacco came third with BD4.2 million.

The trade balance, difference between exports and imports, the value of the deficit of the trade balance reached BD193 million during August of 2020 versus BD149 million for the same month of the previous year with increase of 30%.

The value of imports increased by 9%, reaching BD428 million during August 2020 compared to BD391 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 74% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 26%.

According to the report, Switzerland ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD84 million, China was second with BD42million; and the Australia was third with BD36 million.

Central heating boilers emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD39 million, while air conditioners without refrigeration unit was second with BD37 million, and aluminium oxide third with BD35 million.