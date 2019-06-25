Bahrain-Origin Exports Surge 16 Percent Reaching $553 Million in May

The value of Bahrain-origin origin exports increased by 16 per cent as it reached BD210 million ($553 million) during May of versus BD181 million for the same month of 2018, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) said in its latest foreign trade report.





The top 10 countries account for 82 per cent of the exported national origin value and 18 per cent for other countries.

Saudi Arabia) was ranked as the first country importing from Bahrain with BD63 million, USA second with BD30 million and UAE comes in third place with BD21 million.

As for national export products, agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top products exported in May of 2019 with BD60 million; unwrought aluminium alloys were positioned second products exported with a value of BD23 million; and aluminium wire stood third place for exported products with BD19 million.

In regards to the re-exported field, the value of re-exports increased by 57 per cent as it reached BD66 million during May of 2019 versus BD42 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries account for 88 per cent of the re-exported value and 12 per cent for other countries. UAE is ranked as the first country to re-export from Bahrain with BD20 million, Saudi Arabia is ranked as the second with BD17 Million, and China as the third with BD7 Million.

Gold ingots emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD10 million, four-wheel drive cars came as second products with BD7 million, and agglomerated iron ores and concentrates came as the third with BD6 million.

The trade balance, difference between exports and imports, the value of the deficit of the trade balance reached BD143 million during May of 2019 versus BD266 million for the same month of the previous year with a decrease of 46 per cent.

The value of imports decreased by 14 per cent as it reached BD419 million during May of 2019 versus BD489 million for the same month of the previous year, while the top 10 countries account for 68 per cent of the imports value and 32 per cent for other countries.

According to the report, China is ranked as the first country to exports to Bahrain with BD58 million; Australia as second with BD39 million whereas United State of American (USA) ranked third with BD31 million.

Aluminium Oxide emerged as the top product imported to Bahrain with BD33 million, while the Non- agglomerated iron ores and concentrates as the second with BD32 million. Four-wheel drive cars were third products with BD14 million during May.