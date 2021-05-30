Bahrain: S&P Revises Outlook to “Negative” Due to Fiscal Reform’s Pace

Bahrain’s economy contracted by 5.4 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, as the COVID-19 pandemic battered key sectors such as energy and tourism.

This will change in 2021, S&P said, with the oil-producing country’s real gross domestic product rising by 2.7 percent due to rising oil prices and the recovery of regional economic activity.

Bahrain’s COVID-19 vaccination program could also support its recovery, S&P added, as over 60 percent of the eligible population have already been inoculated.

“The government’s vaccination campaign has been successful and the King Fahd Causeway to Saudi Arabia re-opened in May, providing additional impetus to growth,” S&P said, adding that Bahrain benefits from its close proximity to Saudi Arabia.

But there are continued risks to public finance and external and monetary stability, S&P said.

“The negative outlook reflects the increasing risks to the government’s ability to service external debt and maintain confidence in the exchange rate peg,” it added.