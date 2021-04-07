Bahrain: Vaccinated Travellers Don't Need Tests

Bahrain has announced that PCR tests will no longer be required for those arriving to the Kingdom who are vaccinated for Covid-19 or those who have recovered from the virus, starting from the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
The vaccination certificates should be presented via the 'BeAware' application, said a Bahrain News Agency report.
Bahrain also announced the opening of cinemas and spas only for Covid-19 vaccinated people and those who have recovered from Covid-19 from the first day of the Eid al-Fitr.
The taskforce underscored the importance of abiding by health and social distancing guidelines while all outdoor, dining in cafes and restaurants, gyms and sports stadiums, swimming pools, playgrounds, leisure and entertainment centres, and cinemas will be permitted for all, it said.
All decisions will remain subject to periodic review, in a manner that preserves the health and safety of all.
The Taskforce, headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, Lieutenant-General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, emphasised the kingdom’s commitment to continue intensifying efforts to combat Covid-19, and noted the importance of everyone supporting these efforts, and the Kingdom's frontline workers, by carefully following all health and social distancing precautionary measures, as a matter of social and national responsibility.
The Taskforce highlighted that the marked increase in cases is due to complacency at social gatherings, underscoring the importance of registering to be vaccinated, non-participation in these social gatherings, and following all health and precautionary measures, the report said.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group