Bahrain: Vaccinated Travellers Don't Need Tests

Bahrain has announced that PCR tests will no longer be required for those arriving to the Kingdom who are vaccinated for Covid-19 or those who have recovered from the virus, starting from the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The vaccination certificates should be presented via the 'BeAware' application, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

Bahrain also announced the opening of cinemas and spas only for Covid-19 vaccinated people and those who have recovered from Covid-19 from the first day of the Eid al-Fitr.

Following the presentation of updated findings and data to the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19), announced these measures, said the report.

These measures inlcude restricting some indoor services to: those who are 14 days post their second dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccination; those who have recovered from the virus; and those below the age of 18 accompanied by a parent or guardian, the report said.

The following indoor services will require presentation of vaccination certificates:

* Indoor dining services

* Indoor gymnasiums

* Indoor swimming pools

* Cinemas

* spas

* Indoor children's play leisure centres

* Indoor events and conference halls

* Fan attendance at sporting events

The taskforce underscored the importance of abiding by health and social distancing guidelines while all outdoor, dining in cafes and restaurants, gyms and sports stadiums, swimming pools, playgrounds, leisure and entertainment centres, and cinemas will be permitted for all, it said.

All decisions will remain subject to periodic review, in a manner that preserves the health and safety of all.

The Taskforce, headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, Lieutenant-General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, emphasised the kingdom’s commitment to continue intensifying efforts to combat Covid-19, and noted the importance of everyone supporting these efforts, and the Kingdom's frontline workers, by carefully following all health and social distancing precautionary measures, as a matter of social and national responsibility.

The Taskforce highlighted that the marked increase in cases is due to complacency at social gatherings, underscoring the importance of registering to be vaccinated, non-participation in these social gatherings, and following all health and precautionary measures, the report said.