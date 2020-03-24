  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Barclays Slashes 2020 Crude Price by $12 on Virus Fears, Price War

Barclays Slashes 2020 Crude Price by $12 on Virus Fears, Price War

Published March 24th, 2020 - 01:45 GMT
Barclays Slashes 2020 Crude Price by $12 on Virus Fears, Price War
Increased volatility, diminishing effect of ever-lower prices on US tight oil supplies and potentially more clarity on the size of demand destruction due to COVID-19 spread are other factors that might nudge Russia in that direction. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Prices are likely to remain under pressure until the virus situation turns the corner.

British investment bank Barclays said it has reduced its Brent and WTI price forecasts by $12 per barrel for 2020, noting that they are now below both the curve and consensus.

Oil markets are under considerable pressure as Saudi Arabia takes desperate action to get Russia back to the negotiating table and governments around the world clamp down on travel and social interaction to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“Prices are likely to remain under pressure until the virus situation turns the corner, and if we continue on the projected market balances path, even Saudi Arabia and Russia will not be immune from the price fallout, in our view, despite their low cash operating costs,” Barclays said in its Commodities Research report.

“Therefore, unlikely as it may seem at this point, we do not completely rule out a collaborative intervention to support market fundamentals over the short term. Increased volatility, diminishing effect of ever-lower prices on US tight oil supplies and potentially more clarity on the size of demand destruction due to COVID-19 spread are other factors that might nudge Russia in that direction,” it added.

Global Markets Crash As COVID-19 Continue to Spook Investors
US: Fed Throws Saving Rope to Government, Businesses

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2020 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...