BitOasis Starts 2022 with $20,000 Worth of Bitcoin in Prizes

BitOasis, Mena's largest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, has started the new year by giving away $20,000 worth of bitcoin in prizes!

Yes, you heard that right! BitOasis has launched its ‘2022 Trading Championship’ and there’s a shared pool of $20,000 worth of bitcoin to be won, when you buy and sell crypto assets on the crypto exchange platform.

Here's everything you need to know about the competition:

The competition will run across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

Participation in the competition is open until the 31st of January 2022. Given the limited period, BitOasis is granting early participants a headstart in the trading competition .

Participants can boost their chances of winning by trading more. Traders with the highest trading volume across the ‘Core’ and ‘Pro’ platforms during the competition period will win individual prizes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 – All in bitcoin.

In addition, 50 traders (across the Core and Pro platforms) picked out from a random draw will be rewarded $100 in bitcoin.

The announcement of winners and payout of bitcoin rewards will be made after the competition ends on 31st January 2022.

All you need to participate is the following:

Use your registered email address to confirm your participation in the competition here.

If you're not a registered user yet, you can sign and verify here.