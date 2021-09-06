Boeing 787 Deliveries May Be Halted Until October

Boeing 787 Dreamliner's deliveries may get paused until late October as the US Federal Aviation Administration has rejected the company's latest inspection proposal.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner's Quality Issues

Boeing has to fix some manufacturing quality issues before delivering the long-awaited aircraft to customers, the FAA confirmed back in July.

In August, the aircraft maker provided the FAA with a new inspection method but the proposal was met with rejection, citing electrical defects and other issues.

The agency made it clear that it will not sign off on the inspections “until our safety experts are satisfied.”

Boeing had promised the customers and Airlines to deliver most of their planes orders by the end of the year. Considering the covid blow, scrutiny from the FAA, and the production issue fixes, the company would be forced to push the delivery dates further and production figures even lower.

It's worth mentioning that Boeing could be hit with hefty financial fines to compensate for the delayed deliveries.