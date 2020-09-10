Boeing Appoints New Senior VP, CCO

The Boeing Company has named Ed Dandridge as the company's senior vice president and chief communications officer, effective September 28.

Dandridge succeeds Greg Smith, who has served as interim chief communications officer since July in addition to his role as executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer.

Dandridge will report to Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun and will serve on the company's Executive Council. In this role, Dandridge will oversee all aspects of Boeing's communications, including business unit communications, corporate communications, media relations, public affairs, leadership communications, employee engagement and corporate branding, as well as channel and content marketing.

"Ed is an exceptional communications executive, strategist and global leader with a track record of developing and leading high-performing teams that enable businesses to deepen their engagement with customers and drive outcomes," Calhoun said. "I know Ed will continue to build on our unwavering commitment to engaging our associates and stakeholders with transparency as we confront these challenging times as an industry and company."

Dandridge joins Boeing from AIG, where he served as global chief marketing and communications officer, AIG General Insurance, since April 2018.

Dandridge holds a Bachelor of Arts from Tufts University, with honours, and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.