Boeing Receives $10.7 Million Contract to Update Saudi Air Force Helicopters

Boeing has received a $10.7 million contract to integrate and retrofit updated equipment in the light attack helicopters of the Royal Saudi Air Force, the Defense Department announced.

Military-grade digital recorders, equipment stowage, and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems II capabilities will be installed on 23 AH-6i helicopters, the Pentagon said in a contract announcement on Friday.

The Boeing AH-6i is a light attack and armed reconnaissance helicopter which seats two and offers attack, reconnaissance, close combat, security, troop extraction and search and rescue capabilities.

Developed for international customers and first flown in 2004, the AH-6 series is found in the air forces of Jordan, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

The APKWS II system is a design conversion of unguided rockets with a laser guidance kit to adapt them to precision-guided munitions.

Work will be performed at Boeing facilities in Mesa, Ariz., with an expected completion date of March 2022.