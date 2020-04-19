Boeing to Resume Commercial Jets Production

Boeing said it will resume all commercial airplanes production in a phased approach at its Puget Sound-region facilities in the US state of Washington next week, after suspending operations last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At all of its sites, the company has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to keep people safe and fight the spread of COVID-19, a Boeing statement said.



"The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and senior executive in the Pacific Northwest.



"This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers."



Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs, supporting critical global transportation infrastructure, cargo services and national defence and security missions.



The 737 program will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX. Boeing South Carolina remains in a suspension of operations at this time. Earlier this week Boeing restarted mostly defence production operations in the region with approximately 2,500 people.



Employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return as early as third shift on April 20 with most returning to work by April 21. Employees for the 787 program will return as early as third shift April 23, with most returning to work by April 24.



The company's practices reinforce enhanced cleaning, employee health and physical distancing in partnership with employees, the statement said.



Enhanced measures will continue until conditions allow for a return to regular work and cleaning processes, it added.