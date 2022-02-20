Boursa Kuwait to List 8 Family-Owned Firms

Boursa Kuwait aims to list eight family-owned companies in an effort to expand trading, Mohammad Al-Osaimi, Boursa Kuwait's CEO, said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

Al-Osaimi said number of companies are expected to list in 2022, and family-owned companies are rearranging their investments for the purpose of listing within two years.

In addition, Al-Osaimi mentioned in his interview that a number of changes have taken place to accommodate two types of businesses in order to be able to meet the needs of family-owned operations and public-private partnerships.

It's worth noting that Kuwait's stock market reported a 5% increase in quarterly profit to $13.8 million. Last year's annual profits were up 26.3% compared to the previous year, hitting $52 million.