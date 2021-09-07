Brazil to Limit Tech Giants' Power with New Bill

Brazil has issued a new bill that targets limiting the powers of social media companies to suspend accounts and delete content.

The new bill was signed off by the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, who personally had posts deleted from his very own social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook for containing misleading information about Covid-19.

Back in May, Facebook has removed a video of the Brazilian president on Facebook and Instagram as Bolsonaro endorsed hydroxychloroquine as covid treatment.

Facebook and Instagram have removed a Bolsonaro video from his Sunday walkabout. "We remove content on Facebook and Instagram that violates our Community Standards, which do not allow misinformation that could lead to physical harm," spokesman said. https://t.co/VyV03mmEjV

Twitter also has deleted his tweets for making similar claims.

All we know so far about the new bill is that it will clarify the powers social media giants have on content that is shared or posted on their platforms.

In order to become a new law and be enforced immediately, the bill must be ratified by Congress first.