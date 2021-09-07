  1. Home
  3. Brazil to Limit Tech Giants' Power with New Bill

Published September 7th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
All we know so far about the new bill is that it will clarify the powers social media giants have on content that is shared or posted on their platforms. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The new bill was signed off by the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil has issued a new bill that targets limiting the powers of social media companies to suspend accounts and delete content.

Social Media Vs Brazil

The new bill was signed off by the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, who personally had posts deleted from his very own social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook for containing misleading information about Covid-19.

Back in May, Facebook has removed a video of the Brazilian president on Facebook and Instagram as Bolsonaro endorsed hydroxychloroquine as covid treatment.

Twitter also has deleted his tweets for making similar claims.

Brazil misinformation

All we know so far about the new bill is that it will clarify the powers social media giants have on content that is shared or posted on their platforms.

In order to become a new law and be enforced immediately, the bill must be ratified by Congress first.

Tags:BrazilTwitterFacebook

