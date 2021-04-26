Breaking News: YouTube is DOWN all Over the World

Streaming behemoth YouTube appears to have crashed for thousands of users around the world.

Complaints registered on independent site DownDetector indicate the outage is global, but the source of the issue remains unknown.

The Google-owned site is usually very reliable and the scale of the outage is currently unknown.

Pictured, what the YouTube homepage looked like when MailOnline tried to get on the website around 1pm BST

The site seems to be suffering a universal loss in functionality, with issues loading the homepage, playing videos and logging in.

MailOnline has contacted YouTube for comment.