Tech This Week: Here Is What You Might Have Missed from Apple's Spring Loaded Event

Areej Salem

Published April 21st, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
Words can't describe how people were excited to know that iPhone 12 now comes in a brand new color Da-bam-bam-badump🥁📢: PURPLE! (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Here is a brief recap of all the latest tech headlines

In Tech This Week, the major news was Apple’s Spring Loaded event that bewitched millions of tech fans with loads of new features and products. The hashtag #AppleEvent is still going wild on Twitter.

Since today is World Creativity and Innovation Day, we would like to take this opportunity to celebrate this day by paying tribute to the creative mastermind behind Apple, Steve Jobs. He's not only the reason behind Apple's success, but he's one of the idols of the entrepreneurship landscape and inventors of his time as well. Like any successful innovative person, Jobs had the guts to follow his heart and intuition and the courage to let go of certainties, as every new invention creates two new questions and two new opportunities. It took Jobs 10 years to transform from the guy who’s working in a garage wanting to put a "ding in the universe" into a $2 billion company with over 4000 employees. While watching the event, one could not help but think that Steve Job’s legacy will continue to live on through his company and the tech world.

Apple’s Loaded Spring Event Highlights: a new iPad Pro, colorful iMacs, AirTag, and more

During its first event for this year “Spring Loaded” on Tuesday, Apple made big exciting announcements, let’s check them out:

Apple continues to dominate the tablet market 11 years after launching its first iPad. The newest iPad Pro is equipped with a faster processor M1 chip, has 5G support, and a Mini-LED display. On another note, Apple also revealed the redesigning of iMac equipped with an M1 chip too. In addition to that, the company finally launched a Tile-like Bluetooth locator attachable AirTags to help users track lost items. 

To deliver the best entertainment experience at home, the next-generation Apple TV 4K along with a new Siri remote that is made of 100% recycled aluminum was also revealed at the event. The company also introduced Apple Card Family, enabling people to share Apple Card and build credit together while offering optional spending limits and controls to help teach smart and safe financial habits. Words can't describe how people were excited to know that iPhone 12 now comes in a brand new color Da-bam-bam-badump🥁📢: PURPLE!

Discord Ends Acquisition Discussions with Microsoft, Eyes an IPO

Last month, Al Bawaba reported that the Xbox maker Microsoft is in discussions to buy voice chat platform Discord for more than $10 billion. However, it looks like the deal is canceled as Discord has walked away from talks, according to tech crunch.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the gamers' chat app decided to stay independent as it resumes interest in an IPO.

125 US newspaper Sue Google, Facebook over 'unlawful' digital ad monopoly

In a new wave of backlash against digital advertising monopoly, Facebook and Google are facing a new legal action filed by publishers of 125 newspapers in the US.

The complaints state that both companies were accused of being allegedly involved in a secret deal dubbed as “Jedi Blue” in a bid to thwart any other competition 😷.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates

  • Resident Evil 8: Village [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] on May 7, 2021
    The demo is released on PlayStation and Xbox

     

  • 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
  • Marvel’s Avengers [PS5] available until Monday, July 5, 2021
  • Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021

 Events to Keep An Eye On:

May 11-12: IBM Think 2021 [Virtual]

