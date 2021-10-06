Breaking: Twitch Streaming Platform Hacked!

Twitch, the popular video game streaming platform owned by Amazon Game Studios, has been hacked, leading to a leak of confidential data for a yet-to-be-revealed Steam rival project.

The leaks also included the source codes of the company's systems and confidential details about the payouts of the platform's creators, The Verge reported.

It is possible that passwords and stream keys were also compromised and shared as part of the leak, so it is advised to change them and enable 2FA as soon as possible to avoid account loss.

Twitch has allegedly been hacked and leaked. Many streamers confirming personal data from the leak to be accurate. If you’re a streamer and had your payout data leaked, ensure your financial services have strongest MFA available on, threat model is now sadly elevated even more. https://t.co/1SeyhrUPVx — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) October 6, 2021

VGC reported that the hacker shared a 125GB torrent link on 4Chan messaging board on Wednesday labeling it "part one," which suggests he might attempt other hacks.