Breaking: Twitch Streaming Platform Hacked!

Published October 6th, 2021 - 12:18 GMT
VGC reported that the hacker shared a 125GB torrent link on 4Chan messaging board on Wednesday labeling it "part one," which suggests he might attempt other hacks. (Shutterstock)
Twitch, the popular video game streaming platform owned by Amazon Game Studios, has been hacked, leading to a leak of confidential data for a yet-to-be-revealed Steam rival project.

The leaks also included the source codes of the company's systems and confidential details about the payouts of the platform's creators, The Verge reported.

It is possible that passwords and stream keys were also compromised and shared as part of the leak, so it is advised to change them and enable 2FA as soon as possible to avoid account loss.

VGC reported that the hacker shared a 125GB torrent link on 4Chan messaging board on Wednesday labeling it "part one," which suggests he might attempt other hacks.

