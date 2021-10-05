Breaking: UAE, Israel to Allow Citizens Visa-Free Travel Starting 10 Oct

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel announced the resume of the visa waiver for citizens starting from October 10, the state broadcaster of Israel Radio Kan reported.

The visa-free travel between the Gulf country and Israel was agreed upon as a part of a mutual visa waiver deal reached after the normalization agreement that sought to further cements the growing ties between the two countries last year but, however, the visa was suspended later.

The suspension of visa-free travel for Israelis was due to pandemic concerns.

Before the visa waiver was set to go into effect, Israeli citizens needed to obtain a UAE visa in order to travel to Israel, as will UAE citizens traveling to Israel.

Starting October 10, the citizens of both countries without the hassle of applying for a visa first before traveling.

The travel visa exception was among many other deals the UAE and Israel struck.