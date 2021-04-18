Bupa Arabia Tops List of Most Valuable Insurance Brand in the Region



The report noted that Bupa Arabia’s strong financial forecasts have driven its brand value up by 23 percent to $618 million (SR2.31 billion).

Bupa Arabia’s innovative insurance solutions and unique initiatives in line with Saudi Arabia’s Council of Cooperative Health Insurance has taken the company from strength to strength over the past 20 years, making it a national leader and provider of healthcare services for millions of national and residents in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Bupa Arabia ranked 13th in Brand Finance’s “Top 50 most valuable Saudi Arabian brands” list, moving six notches up the scale from last year.

Tal Nazer, CEO and member of board of directors, Bupa Arabia, attributed the company’s advancing position in the Brand Finance rankings to the successful strategies implemented by Bupa Arabia.

He said: “This has been evident through the adoption of the concept of ‘making change’ in the local healthcare sector, the commitment to improving the customer’s overall health, and upgrading its digital solutions through the Bupa Click campaign under the inspiring slogan ‘Integrated healthcare only one click away.’

“Additionally, Bupa Arabia’s Tebtom program offers a set of healthcare services that go beyond medical insurance coverage, such as home-based vaccination for children, doctors, telemedicine services among others, while our Rahatkom program is designed to make hospital experiences positive and stress-free by supporting customers when and where it matters, focusing on on-site case management, quick coverage responsiveness and post-admission services.”

Brand Finance was set up in 1996 with the aim of “bridging the gap between marketing and finance.”

Every year, the agency undertakes the world’s largest study on brand valuation, ranking over 5,000 of the world’s biggest brands across all sectors and geographies.