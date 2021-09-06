Can Yaman; The Turkish Actor Whose Business Is Going International

If you are an avid enthusiast about soap operas, particularly Turkish ones, then you're most probably very familiar with the name; Can Yaman.

In recent years, the 32-year old actor who comes from Turkish, Albanian, and Kosovo-Albanian origins has been a shooting star in the soap opera world, with millions of people watching his shows and following his social media networks so they stay in the loop when it comes to his day-to-day updates.

Thanks to his thriving popularity inside and outside of Turkey, Can Yaman has been able to venture into new business areas.

With more than 8.7 million followers on Instagram, Can Yaman has been able to not only prove his popularity in Turkish soap operas but also in Italy. Due to the fact that he studied Italian throughout most of his life, being enrolled at the Liceo Italiano di Istanbul, Can Yaman was able to take part in a popular Italian show, winning the hearts of millions of Italian viewers.

- Being a graduate of law school from Yeditepe University, Can Yaman established a law firm with two other colleagues prior to his acting career. However, his law license has been on hold by the Turkish government which does not allow individuals to take more than one profession.

- In 2020, Can Yaman's popularity granted him a 2-year advertising contract with the Turkish clothing brand Tudors. The contract is worth more than $360,000 USD.

- In January 2021, news sources reported that Can Yaman was set to play the lead in the reboot of the 1980's popular vintage Italian TV series “Sandokan”. According to the Turkish aksam website, Can Yaman will receive about 100,000 Euros for this role.

- In March 2021, Can Yaman's popularity in Italy inspired Turkish authorities to launch a new tourism campaign in Italy, one that featured Can Yaman in several videos, in which he introduces Turkish culture and the most famous sites in his country.

- During the same month, Can Yaman also became the face of ads for the Italian pasta maker De Cecco.

- In June 2021, Can Yaman announced founding his own NGO under the name "Can Yaman for Children", promising to put his popularity to help disadvantaged kids.

- In an effort to support the funding of his NGO, Can Yaman collaborated on his own line of unisex perfume "Can Yaman Mania" in July 2021.