Can Yaman Interview With Verissimo: Will He Confirm Separating From Diletta Leotta?

The silence about Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta's relationship could break next autumn.

The hostess of Italian Verissimo talk show, Silvia Toffanin, is in fact willing to welcome the Turkish star into her program, premiered on Canale 5 every Saturday and Sunday afternoon, reporting Blasting News Italia.

According to the Italian website, Silvia is working on an exclusive sit-down interview with Can Yaman to reveal the truth about his relationship with the DAZN presenter, Diletta Leotta, and whether the couple has broken up for real as being circulated in the media, especially since many celebrity experts and followers on social media believe that their relationship is "staged".

At the moment, however, negotiations with Verissimo are not sealed yet, and according to what Blasting News has learned, Rai 1 channel is also dreaming of having the Turkish star as a guest, since he drives the Italian public crazy.



Dancing with the Stars host Milly Carlucci is working on welcoming Can Yaman to be 'a dancer for the night' in one of the episodes.

The Italian version of the dancing show will be back on air starting from October in prime time on Rai 1, and Milly Carlucci is taking advantage of the fact that the Turkish actor will be stay and put in Italy for the whole autumn season, thanks to filming "Viola come il mare" to be aired on Canale 5.

3 Signs of Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Breakup

Sign #1: Refusing Can's First Marriage Proposal

A few months ago, the Turkish actor asked Diletta Leotta to marry him, however she refused, because she considered that it was still too early to make such a decision. But their relationship seemed like it was going smoothly afterwards.

Sign #2: Summer In Two Stages

At the beginning of summer, we saw Can and Diletta tour the Neapolitan coast and even travel to Turkey to meet Yaman's family. In fact, his mother Güldem, even affirmed that they would marry this year.

Since July 12, the couple-in-crisis have not shared any photos together, and that has been like a red flag. And not only that, but they have not exchanged 'likes' on their respective posts on social media.

Now they continue to go on vacation, but separately. Leotta is in Sicily with her family and friends, while Yaman has relaxed in Sardinia with his manager.

Sign #3: Can Yaman Misses Diletta Leotta's 30th Birthday

The strongest sign of all has been on Diletta's birthday on August 16. The Turkish star didn't only not attend her milestone birthday celebration, he also didn't make a public greeting to congratulate her on this special occasion

The couple have not confirmed or denied anything yet, but everything indicates that there are problems in﻿ the Turkish-Italian relationship.