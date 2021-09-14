Careem Employee Sends Out Promo Codes Accidentally

Careem ride-hailing app users in Jordan have received a promo code (SONEW) for free delivery on 3 food orders from CareemNow.

Soon after, Careem quickly realized it was a mistake and sent out a funny apology message to users saying that this promo code doesn't work and was even sent out mistakenly by a team member that was partying so hard that he “took a party too far” and started poring vouchers to users!

The internet couldn't help but wonder what happened to the employee that must be taking all the ibuprofen tablets he or she can find and making promises to a higher power that he’ll never do it again... again LOL.

Knowing that fact that normally this would be the worst thing to happen to an employee, this Twitter user was so concerned about the future of the employee that he even asked Careem what they plan to do with him

As a further gesture, Careem handled the situation perfectly and used humor to lighten the mood by replying with this GIF showing some tough love in a tweet that translates as " He's doing fine, don't worry about that".