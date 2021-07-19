Careem Rolls Out New Ride-Hailing Services in Bahrain-Saudi Arabia

Careem, the region’s first multi-service app, has expanded its intercity ride-hailing service from Bahrain to the Saudi Arabia, allowing users to book a luxury car ride across cities at their convenience.

Having previously piloted the service in other markets such as UAE and Egypt, residents of Bahrain can now benefit from booking one-way journeys to KSA (Dammam, Khobar, Dhahran, Jubail, Buqaiq, Hufof, and Riyadh) from BD75 ($198) per ride.

GCC General Manager Khaled Nuseibeh said: "Careem is excited to announce the expansion of its intercity ride-hailing service as a part of the ongoing efforts to improve the everyday lives of the Careem customer. By leveraging our technology, the new intercity service will introduce a convenient means of transporting customers between countries."

"As we continue to invest in the Bahraini market, Careem remains committed to broadening our product range to provide convenient transportation solutions within and across cities," he stated.



"To book a trip, its every simple. Customers can choose the ‘Go To KSA’ category on the Careem app and enjoy a modern luxury car that can accommodate up to 5 passengers," explained Nuseibeh.

"Whether travelling solo or with family, the options of Careem Intercity ensure that customers are safely accommodated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of its customers and Captains by implementing numerous safety measures," he said.

"These measures include mandatory face masks, use of hand sanitizer, inviting passengers to sit in the back seat, which was an unfamiliar habit in some countries, and digital payment solutions through the Careem wallet," he added.