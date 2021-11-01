Carrefour Aims to Become Carbon Neutral By 2040

Carrefour the French retailer giant has announced speeding up its plans to become carbon neutral by 2040, Bloomberg reported.

To achieve this goal, The French supermarket will have to reduce its emissions by 70% by 2040, which is 15% more than the originally planned levels.

Carrefour will also start depending completely on renewable electricity by 2030 with on-site production as well as cutting 28% of energy consumption by replacing fluorinated refrigerants.

If achieved, the annual energy savings will amount to $116 million by 2030.

Recently, the retail giant operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has implemented the first fully automated cashier-free store in the Middle East in Dubai’s Mall Of The Emirates.

The futuristic store has no checkout lines or registers and only shoppers who have downloaded the store's smartphone app may enter it to buy their daily groceries.