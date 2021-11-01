Carrefour Aims to Become Carbon Neutral By 2040

  1. Home
Published November 1st, 2021 - 12:52 GMT
Carrefour will also start depending completely on renewable electricity by 2030. (Shutterstock)
If achieved, the annual energy savings will amount to $116 million by 2030.

Carrefour the French retailer giant has announced speeding up its plans to become carbon neutral by 2040, Bloomberg reported.

Carrefour to be Carbon Neutral by 2040

To achieve this goal, The French supermarket will have to reduce its emissions by 70% by 2040, which is 15% more than the originally planned levels.

Carrefour

Carrefour will also start depending completely on renewable electricity by 2030 with on-site production as well as cutting 28% of energy consumption by replacing fluorinated refrigerants.

If achieved, the annual energy savings will amount to $116 million by 2030.

Recently, the retail giant operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has implemented the first fully automated cashier-free store in the Middle East in Dubai’s Mall Of The Emirates.

The futuristic store has no checkout lines or registers and only shoppers who have downloaded the store's smartphone app may enter it to buy their daily groceries.

