China to regulate AI: Elon Musk

ALBAWABA – China will initiate an effort to regulate AI, artificial intelligence, according tech billionaire Elon Musk Munday.

He made his remark in a Twitter Space with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Musk went to China last week and met with senior officials there, stirring a typhoon of criticism over his relations with the Chinese government.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) shaking hands with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a meeting in Beijing – Source: Handout / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China / AFP

He was dubbed ‘Comrade Musk’ by social media users, many of whom criticised him for announcing his interest in expanding his business in China, and for the lavish and warm welcome he received.

"It's worth noting that on my recent trip to China, I went to senior leadership there. I think we had some very productive discussions on artificial intelligence risks, and the need for some oversight and regulation," said Musk, as reported by Reuters.

Musk is the owner of Twitter and the CEO at Tesla Inc.

"And my understanding from those conversations is that China will be initiating AI regulation in China," he added.

Musk departed Shanghai on Thursday, wrapping up a two-day trip to China.

Musk met with China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers in Beijing. He also met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday, an informed source told Reuters.