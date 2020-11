China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has awarded a tender to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the trading arm of Saudi Aramco in Singapore through the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange, the exchange said.

In a statement, the exchange said it executed the tender on Monday, and CNOOC would buy a cargo to be delivered in March 2021 from Aramco Trading Singapore, with a trading volume of 65,000 tons.

The Shanghai exchange, which launched its LNG trading platform on Friday, said last week CNOOC and Sinopec Corp issued the first tenders.

More than 10 international companies, including Total SE and Glencore, were invited to participate in the tenders.