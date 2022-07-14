'Clean your Perimeter' Campaign Focuses on Abu Dhabi's Businesses

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) recently collaborated with AD Ports Group in launching its new ‘Clean Your Perimeter’ campaign, as part of the Green Business Network initiative. The initiative empowers industrial entities to adopt more sustainable waste management practices and minimise single-use plastics consumption.

The ‘Clean your Perimeter’ campaign started this May and will last until December 2022.

The objectives include educating industrial facilities and helping them increase their environmental awareness regarding the importance of keeping Abu Dhabi clean and engaging employees in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities such as Citizen Science clean-ups of nearby areas. This is in addition to supporting citizen science research on the volume of single-use plastics and other types of waste entering the environment.

To develop successful campaigns, facilities are requested to conduct internal awareness sessions for all employees, including supervisors, contractors, security teams and broader support staff such as truck drivers, on how to reduce the impact of littering and help protect the shared environment. Circulation of internal awareness collaterals such as facts, infographic videos and more will support the outreach.

As part of the campaign, facilities will get the chance to be recognised for their efforts through the social media channels of EAD. Furthermore, at the end of this year, a ceremony will be organised to express appreciation for the success of the ‘Clean your Perimeter’ campaign.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director, Environmental Information, Science & Outreach Management (EISOM), said, "As the prime environmental regulator in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, our main concern in line with the government’s vision is providing a safe and healthy environment for all. To this end, we developed the ‘Clean Your Perimeter’ campaign, which will encourage facilities to motivate their team of employees to participate by conducting their own ‘citizen science’ clean-ups to ensure their surroundings are free of pollutants or waste.

"At the same time, it is an opportunity for all facilities to also contribute to ‘citizen science’ by supporting EAD to research the volumes of single-use plastics and other types of waste entering the environment throughout the year." Othman Al Khouri, Executive Director- Corporate Authority, AD Ports Group, said, "At AD Ports Group, we are proud to be a part of the ‘Clean Your Perimeter’ campaign, an important initiative that aims to drive awareness and engagement around sustainable waste management practices within our communities.

The programme will enhance the importance of cooperation among all stakeholders, who will work together throughout its duration to reduce wastage on their premises.

"This collaboration with a leading institution such as the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi falls in line with the directives of the wise leadership to maintain long-term positive impacts on the environment and build a legacy for future generations, a cornerstone of AD Ports Group’s ongoing sustainability strategy." Last year EAD held nine public clean-ups and gathered more than 3 tonnes of waste, measured by weighing the waste collected during the activity.