The Confirmed Dates for Amr Diab Album Tour Launch Concerts Are Here!

The 57-year-old pop star will be accompanied by his typical formation at the concert, with some electronic beats leading the tempo at times. (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Amr Diab Follow >

Egyptian megastar Amr Diab will perform at Cairo Festival City Mall on Friday 30 November as part of his new album tour.

Diab, known to fans as “El-Hadaba”, will be performing a selection from his latest album Kol Hayaty (“All My Life”), released last month, in addition to some of his classics.

Produced by Nay, typical pop tunes, composed or arranged for the singer, have become Diab's hallmark. The same style strongly dominates the new album with the usual piano chord progressions, string section themes accompanying guitars and solo oriental instruments, with electronic beats powered by various percussions with slight experimentation with virtual sounds.

Read More

Amr Diab's New Album 'Kol Hayaty' Smashes Records

This UAE Airline Is Offering Additional Baggage for Free

The highlight of Kol Hayaty, most of it written by Saudi sports tycoon Turki Al-Sheikh and composed by Amr Mostafa, includes the collaboration with American electronic-music producer Christopher Comstock, known as Marshmello, on the song In Love.

The 57-year-old pop star will be accompanied by his typical formation at the concert, with some electronic beats leading the tempo at times.

The same venue will host Tamer Hosny, whose fans like to compare to Diab, two weeks earlier.

Diab has also announced he will perform at Rixos in Sharm El-Sheikh on 30 December.

Diab, who was listed ninth in this year’s Forbes ‘Arab Stars On The Global Stage’ listing, has a worldwide fan base.

He has held concerts largely in the UAE and Egypt over the last three years.

He won the World Music Award for Best Selling Artist four times, with the last one for his 2013 album El-Leila (“Tonight”), which also garnered him many other awards. Diab is the only Middle Eastern artist to receive a World Music Award seven times.

Diab's career took off in the 1980s and has remained active with a large following in Egypt and regionally, releasing more than 30 albums and starring in three Egyptian movies.