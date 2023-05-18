Controversy over celebrated French-Moroccan car

Critics claim NamX’s hydrogen-powered French-Moroccan car not Moroccan

ALBAWABA – Debate on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, raged on Tuesday over whether Namx’s hydrogen-powered vehicle, the ‘HUV’, should be celebrated as a French-Moroccan car.

The HUV, Hydrogen Utility Vehicle, is one of two cars celebrated in Morocco as locally developed vehicles. The other is Neo Motors.

King Mohammad VI inspects Neo Motors' car model on May 15, 2023 - Source: Morocco World News

The two cars were presented to the Moroccan Monarch, King Mohammed VI, during an unveiling ceremony that took place at the Royal Palace in Rabat, on May 16.

King Mohammad bestowed upon the head of the two companies the medal of intellectual excellence, during the ceremony.

Critics claim NamX is French!

In a tweet last Tuesday, one critic claimed that the car is of French make and that the company is French. Even though Moroccan media never claimed the car, i.e. HUV, was actually French.

السيارة #إيطالية والعلامة #فرنسية فأصبحت بقدرة قادر مغربية 🇲🇦🤦‍♂️ كل شيء ينسب لمملكة تلوين الخرائط قرصنة سيارة #نامكس أحد أوجه نظام محترف في التنويم المغناطيسي لشعبه المغلوب على أمره

والمفارقة شعب مغربي مسلوب الإرادة يعاني من الجهل يصدق كل شيء

فلا غرابة ، من شاهد #محمد_الخامس… pic.twitter.com/9D46fthrlL — أحمد حفصي || HAFSI AHMED (@ahafsidz) May 16, 2023

He is a known Algerian member of the media, Hafsi Ahmed.

The entrepreneur who represented NamX, company President Faouzi Annajah, was introduced as a Morocco-French businessman, according to Moroccan media. Annajah co-created the world’s first car that is partially powered by a patented removable hydrogen tank system.