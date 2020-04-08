Could Robots Have Made This Quarantine Phase Any Easier?

We may have been stressing over the possibility of robots invading our lives too much thinking they could start to control us and take over our jobs, but at times like the one we are living right now, one can't help but wonder: Couldn't our lives under lockdown have been easier if robots were already more available?

1. Factories

Now that most factories and industries, where tasks can't be done online have halted work to protect employees' health amid the coronavirus outbreak, slowing down the economy and pushing it towards a dangerous recession, couldn't robots have replaced humans to maintain production lines' processes?

2. Delivery Services

Amazon is fast replacing warehouse workers with robots. Ford (or someone) will take it from there, to your door. No more drivers, no more delivery people.



Work is changing. When will we wake up? #Automation | #BasicIncome pic.twitter.com/eah2cRtUmA — HumanVSMachine (@HumanVsMachine) March 30, 2020

Unless we're talking about everyday groceries and household basic needs, consumption rates have been at historically low rates, since shopping centers have been closed and people have been either forced or advised to avoid gatherings.

Robots could have managed delivery services across cities and towns, theoretically, using self-driving cars to help businesses achieve at least enough money to avoid going bankrupt.

3. Disinfecting Public Spaces

If we could have more robots tasked with disinfecting public spaces in cities affected by the coronavirus outbreak, we could have protected lives of thousands of people working day and night to ensure that the tiny virus, that has been wreaking havoc across the world, is no longer able to spread around.

#TuesdayThoughts: 🤖UV-disinfection robots disinfect hospitals to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Wv1LrQJQL9 — Larry Kim (@larrykim) March 31, 2020

4. Police Patrols

As more countries impose mandatory curfews to contain the viral outbreak, police robots could have been programmed and sent touring around streets all day long to make sure everyone is adhering to laws, without exposing human police members to the danger of contracting the virus.

5. Health Workers

To limit human interactions in the #coronavirus outbreak, Chinese hospitals and hotels now realize the advantages of using service robots equipped with body-temperature screening functions. Read more: https://t.co/hiNp1dNvTc pic.twitter.com/eWGSO4YMnf — Nikkei Asian Review (@NAR) April 6, 2020

Thousands of health workers in different parts of the world have reportedly been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and many of whom are losing their lives, while being on the frontlines trying to save patients' lives.

If robots were more mainstream than they are now, they could have conducted initial tests or ran temperature checks to help human doctors avoid direct contact with potential patients.

6. Home care workers

Robots are coming to the rescue of elderly people in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/tlpKNOwmiR — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) April 6, 2020

Elderly people, the most vulnerable group affected by the coronavirus, have been suffering a lot under lockdown. Not only because they can't have family members visit anymore, but also because they need people to take care of their health, monitor any symptoms that might require them seeking further attention, in addition to their need for entertainment and company.

Robots could have done all of these tasks for the months in which the world continues to suffer the devastating consequences of COVID-19.