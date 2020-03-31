COVID-19: Flydubai to Deduct Staff Salaries for Three Months

Budget carrier flydubai on Monday said it will cut staff salaries for three months from April 2020 due to the impact of coronavirus.

The airline has suspended its operations for two weeks from Tuesday, March 24 to Tuesday, April 7 as part of precautionary measures being implemented in response to Covid-19.

"The impact of Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the airline and tourism sectors, including flydubai. The airline has had to adapt to this fast-evolving situation and to protect employment has taken the decision to reduce the salaries of employees for a three-month period from April 2020," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The carrier, however, didn't disclose how much will be the salary cut.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. It has been made to offer some stability at a time of uncertainty and to minimise the impact on all its employees when the normal pattern of life has been disrupted," said the statement.

"These measures have been taken by the senior management team with a heavy heart but with the aim of retaining our employees and ensuring we are in the best possible place when our regular schedule resumes," it said.

Emirates Airline also announced salary cut earlier after it temporarily suspends passenger operations from March 25 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The world's largest carrier for international passengers said it would initiate a temporary reduction of basic salary for the "majority of" Emirates Group employees for three months. The salary cut ranges from 25 to 50 percent. The Presidents of Emirates and dnata - Sir Tim Clark and Gary Chapman - will take a 100 percent basic salary cut for three months.