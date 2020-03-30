  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: Stocks Gain $3.4 Billion Jolted by Stimulus Package

UAE: Stocks Gain $3.4 Billion Jolted by Stimulus Package

Published March 30th, 2020 - 06:30 GMT
UAE: Stocks Gain $3.4 Billion Jolted by Stimulus Package
A total of 4,862 transactions were conducted on Sunday worth Dh350 million over 211 million shares. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
A total of 4,862 transactions were conducted worth Dh350M over 211M shares.

UAE stocks continue to respond favourably to the country-level fiscal incentives and stimulus packages being launched, gaining Dh12.5 billion in market cap by the end of Sunday's session.

A total of 4,862 transactions were conducted on Sunday worth Dh350 million over 211 million shares.

Blue-chips like Etisalat were the best performers in Abu Dhabi rising to Dh14.18, while First Abu Dhabi Bank continued its upward movement and closed at Dh10.4.

In Dubai, Emaar led the race and edged up to Dh2.43, followed by Emaar Malls which ended the session at Dh1.13 and Emaar Development at Dh2.33.

All Digital: The Coronavirus May Have Disrupted Daily Life and Major Events, but Not in the UAE
UAE: 29,000 Evacuation Requests of Stranded Residents Registered Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...