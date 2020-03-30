UAE: Stocks Gain $3.4 Billion Jolted by Stimulus Package

UAE stocks continue to respond favourably to the country-level fiscal incentives and stimulus packages being launched, gaining Dh12.5 billion in market cap by the end of Sunday's session.

A total of 4,862 transactions were conducted on Sunday worth Dh350 million over 211 million shares.



Blue-chips like Etisalat were the best performers in Abu Dhabi rising to Dh14.18, while First Abu Dhabi Bank continued its upward movement and closed at Dh10.4.



In Dubai, Emaar led the race and edged up to Dh2.43, followed by Emaar Malls which ended the session at Dh1.13 and Emaar Development at Dh2.33.