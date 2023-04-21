Crypto community reactions to Ethereum Shapella upgrade

ALBAWABA- The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, and Ethereum has been at the forefront of this evolution since its inception in 2015. As Ethereum transitions from a PoW to a PoS consensus mechanism, the Shapella upgrade is a significant milestone in Ethereum's development.

The Ethereum community has coined the term "Shapella" by combining "Shanghai" and "Capella," which are two upgrades that were implemented concurrently. This hard fork marks a crucial point in Ethereum's roadmap, generating a great deal of anticipation and enthusiasm among community members for the network's future. This upgrade has generated a lot of excitement, debate, and controversy in the crypto community. With so much at stake, it's important to explore the reactions of the community to this major change. In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the Ethereum Shapella upgrade and examine the community's reactions.

Background on Ethereum

Ethereum was launched in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin and has since become one of the most important cryptocurrencies in the world. Unlike Bitcoin, which was created primarily as a digital currency, Ethereum was designed as a platform for building decentralized applications (dApps). Ethereum uses the EVM, a virtual machine that allows developers to create smart contracts and dApps that run on the Ethereum blockchain.

What is the Ethereum Shapella upgrade?

The Ethereum Shapella upgrade is a significant milestone in Ethereum's evolution. The upgrade includes several changes to Ethereum's protocol, including allowing Staked ETH withdrawal from the Beacon Chain, which is the backbone of Ethereum's PoS consensus mechanism. The Beacon Chain is responsible for managing validator nodes that participate in block production and transaction validation. The Shapella upgrade also introduces a new transaction format, which reduces gas fees and improves transaction speeds. Additionally, the upgrade paves the way for Ethereum's transition to Ethereum 2.0, which promises to improve Ethereum's scalability and security.

Community reactions to the Ethereum Shapella upgrade

The Ethereum Shapella upgrade has generated mixed reactions from the crypto community. On social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit, many stakeholders have expressed their opinions about the upgrade. Some investors and enthusiasts are excited about the potential benefits of the upgrade, such as improved scalability, lower gas fees, and faster transaction processing times. They believe that these improvements will make Ethereum more competitive and attract more users and developers.

Can we make this image a meme? pic.twitter.com/vC2pwKkLXd — songadaymann.lens (@songadaymann) April 12, 2023

It has been a week since the Ethereum community underwent the Shapella hard fork, and recent statistics have shown that on April 18th, deposits to Ethereum exceeded withdrawals for the first time since the upgrade. Currently, there are 929,999 ether, valued at $1.94 billion, that are pending withdrawal. In the last three days, 112,568 ether has been added to liquid staking protocols.

Shapella is live on the network and withdrawals are being processed



Next major feature add is EIP-4844 as part of the 'Dencun' network upgrade (hopefully later this year) which will greatly enhance the scalability of rollups on Ethereum



Ethereum just keeps winning — sassal.eth 🦇🔊 (@sassal0x) April 13, 2023

According to an OKX’s survey, the majority (83%) of the Ethereum community expects that more ETH will be staked in the next three months, suggesting a positive perception of the development.

📣 Hot off the press 📣



Latest #OKX survey finds out 83% of the community expects more ETH staking around #Shapella upgrade 🤯



More insights for #Ethereum enthusiasts here: https://t.co/sRV8op1VHA pic.twitter.com/kZwt8g6Jn1 — OKX (@okx) April 7, 2023

As the event unfolded, some within the Ethereum community celebrated, while others began to turn their attention toward the future of the network. One member of the community, Anthony Sassano, reminded others that the next major feature on the horizon would be EIP-4844. This update is designed to improve the scalability of rollups on Ethereum, indicating the community's focus on continued growth and development.

However, others have raised concerns about the potential risks and drawbacks of the upgrade. For example, some critics worry that the upgrade may result in centralization and reduce Ethereum's decentralization. They argue that the Beacon Chain's design gives more power to the validators and that this could lead to a concentration of power in the hands of a few large players. Others have expressed concerns about the security risks associated with the upgrade, especially during the transition phase when Ethereum 1.0 and Ethereum 2.0 coexist.

To my surprise was there no further delay on the #Ethereum shanghai upgrade.



People can now withdraw their stakes $ETH.



While no price-action is seen yet are other features already in decline.. such as the amount of validators making the network less decentralized.… — Dimitri-H 🇧🇪│ Crypto and Blockchain educator (@Dimi_h) April 13, 2023

The Ethereum Shapella upgrade has a significant effect on Ethereum and the broader crypto space that could also lead to increased adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, which rely heavily on the Ethereum blockchain. The upgrade has generated a range of reactions, from excitement and celebration to debate and controversy. While some are enthusiastic about the future of Ethereum and the potential for continued growth and development, others have expressed concerns and reservations about the implications of the upgrade. As the community looks towards the future, it's clear that Ethereum will continue to play a major role in the cryptocurrency market, and that the Shapella upgrade is just one step in its ongoing evolution.