Crypto leader Binance launches in Bahrain

Tameem Al Moosawi, General Manager Binance Bahrain said: “Working closely with cities and regulatory bodies is a vital part of our approach to market; not just from a compliance perspective, but also to safeguard users by providing consumer protection and market security. We see huge potential in Bahrain and it is fantastic to be able to contribute and be a part of this region’s journey towards flourishing as a global hub for all things blockchain.”
Having received its license as a Crypto Asset Service Provider / Category-4 (crypto-assets Exchange) on May 19, 2022, the binance.bh platform allows Binance to provide a wide range of crypto-asset exchange services to customers.
“As part of the ongoing collaboration between banks and industry and sector leaders, The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) welcomes Binance’s decision to establish a regional headquarters for its Middle East operations in Bahrain. CBB aims to develop a supervisory framework that facilitates innovation and appropriate regulatory controls for encrypted asset trading service providers and their clients, based on global trends and developments in financial services,” Bahrain Central Bank governor Rasheed Al Maraj said.
Bahrain Economic Development Board chief executive at the Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance Khalid Humaidan said that Binance’s launch in the country “reaffirms” Bahrain’s position as a crypto assets, blockchain and fintech innovations leader, regionally and globally.
