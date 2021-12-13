Crypto News Recap: 10 Percent of Saudi Owns Crypto

Every crypto fan knows that 2021 has been a year of momentum for cryptocurrencies not just on price levels, it is the year in which traditional financial products lost pace to crypto. For those who weren't paying attention, check out the yearly lows to see what I mean.

Speaking of adoption, almost 10% of Saudi own crypto, and that percentage is bound to increase as soon you'll be sending and receiving crypto on WhatsApp! So this week was a good week in terms of adoption, not prices. You know the drill, let's check out those prices!

Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin's price is trading $49,047 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 41.19%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

Crypto Charts

Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading mixed. The global crypto market cap is at $2.26 trillion, increasing 0.09% from yesterday. While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.12 billion, decreasing 5.91%.