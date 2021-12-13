Crypto News Recap: 10 Percent of Saudi Owns Crypto

Every crypto fan knows that 2021 has been a year of momentum for cryptocurrencies not just on price levels, it is the year in which traditional financial products lost pace to crypto. For those who weren't paying attention, check out the yearly lows to see what I mean.
Speaking of adoption, almost 10% of Saudi own crypto, and that percentage is bound to increase as soon you'll be sending and receiving crypto on WhatsApp! So this week was a good week in terms of adoption, not prices. You know the drill, let's check out those prices!
Bitcoin Chart
Bitcoin's price is trading $49,047 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 41.19%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.
Crypto Charts
Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading mixed. The global crypto market cap is at $2.26 trillion, increasing 0.09% from yesterday. While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.12 billion, decreasing 5.91%.
10 Percent of Saudi Owns Crypto
A new survey by Ding, a leading international mobile top-up service, has shown that 10% of Saudi Arabian correspondents said that they hold cryptocurrencies. The study, which was conducted on 6,250 respondents across the KSA, UAE, Nigeria, Indonesia, Germany, India, Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines, suggests that users in these developing countries are increasingly putting investing in crypto ahead of other financial instruments.
Rupert Shaw, Ding’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “2021 has certainly been a year where cryptocurrencies, de-fi and NFTs have all become almost mainstream in conversation... The peer-to-peer nature of this category of investment is appealing and it’s also an opportunity for them to be financially included in ways they may have been excluded from in the past.”
It’s worth noting that Nigeria came in first place in crypto adoption with almost 25% of the respondents admitting to own crypto.
WhatsApp Tests Crypto Payments in App
Social media giant WhatsApp has started piloting crypto payments for limited US-based users. This service will be supported by Novi Meta's crypto wallet. Using Novi, users will be able to send and receive crypto payments with no fees.
There's a new way to try the @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7— Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021
LaLiga Teams up with Crypto wallet Divi for MENA Exposure
Spanish LaLiga football league has inked a multi-year partnership with crypto wallet Divi to become its official crypto wallet for the MENA region. The press release mentioned that 1 in 10 fans in the MENA region are crypto investors and 6 out of 10 crypto investors in the MENA region are LaLiga fans so the partnership aims to raise awareness among the already interested football fans into crypto.
