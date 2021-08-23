Crypto News Recap: Bitcoin Hits $50K for First Time Since May Crash

Last week the cryptoverse was on fire, as almost all cryptocurrencies were trading in the green. To put things into perspective, Bitcoin is extending its bullish race breaching $50k threshold this morning and Etheruem is conquering new highs at $3,343.

Also, Cardano (ADA) has toppled Binance coin (BNB) to become the world's third-largest cryptocurrency. Notably, Polkadot (DOT) has climbed the rank to become the 8th coin and confidently crossed the $28 level soaring almost 21.49% in one week. Moreover, Solana became recently the 10th coin by market cap setting new all-time highs briefly touching a record high of $78.63.

Therapist: "What do you say when #Bitcoin goes through a correction phase"



Us: "Bears must die"



Therapist: No — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) August 21, 2021

This new boost can be attributed to Coinbase's promising announcement and Walmart’s new vacancy that could lead the giant retailer to warm up to crypto payments. This upward trend suggests that institutional investors are back in the game and doubling down their crypto investments.

Grab a cup of coffee dear reader because we have a lot of ground to cover and a lot to catch you up with! Ready? Let’s dive in.

Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin's price at time of writing $50,303. Bitcoin’s dominance at 43.86%, which makes 0.22% decrease over the day.

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

Crypto Charts

The global crypto market cap is at $2.15 trillion, increasing 2.77% from yesterday.

While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.63 billion, down 0.86%.

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

Coinbase to Invest $500 Million In Crypto

US-based Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced its plans to pour $500 million in cryptocurrencies as well as allocating 10% of the exchange’s quarterly net income into various crypto assets, as CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted:

Hopefully over time we can operate more of our business in crypto - today it is still a mix. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) August 19, 2021

Also in even better news, the largest crypto exchange operating in the US has also revealed a new partnership with Mitsubishi to launch a crypto exchange in Japan! SAY WHAT!

Binance to Enforce KYC on All Users

As Binance’s legal troubles continue, the crypto exchange announced making KYC mandatory on all users worldwide.

KYC processes are an industry standard for financial services and crypto exchanges.



Find out how they enable a safer environment for traders like you 👇https://t.co/BQ8AftSXKi — Binance (@binance) August 22, 2021

Binance’s existing and new users will have to complete Intermediate Verification to access Binance's services, including cryptocurrency deposits, trades and withdrawals. The Intermediate Verification mandates the submissions of government-issued ID as well as facial verification. To make this more fun for users, Binance is giving 500 BUSD Savings Trial Fund Voucher for users who complete Intermediate Verification.

Verify Your Account NOW and Get a 500 #BUSD Savings Trial Fund Voucher



➡️ https://t.co/xdn6BCNIq1 pic.twitter.com/a9pX2TiX3d — Binance (@binance) August 21, 2021

Walmart Looks to Hire a Crypto Expert

US retail giant Walmart has opened a new exciting vacancy for a crypto market expert who can create and develop a crypto-friendly strategy and to expand the virtual payment options!

According to the job description, the expert candidate should have ‘at least 10 years of experience in product/program management and tech-based product commercialization and provide a ‘track record of leading and scaling businesses’. PayPal Officially Launches Crypto Services in the UK Officially, PayPal users in the UK now have the ability to buy, sell, and hold four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin directly from their PayPal account via the website or the mobile app! Today, we are announcing the launch of a new service that will enable eligible customers in the UK to buy, hold and sell #Cryptocurrency directly from their PayPal account. Terms apply. pic.twitter.com/RG5xoqlHmr Also Read Dogecoin: All You Need to Know About The Ambiguous Cryptocurrency August 23, 2021 This courageous move marks PayPal's first international expansion of its cryptocurrency service beyond the US. Through the app and website, users can view real-time crypto prices, access educational content to help answer commonly asked questions, and learn more about cryptocurrencies, including the opportunities and risks.

Upcoming Activities

Blockchain Expo Global 06 Sep 2021 - 07 Sep 2021

Upcoming ICOs

Upcoming Airdrops

Podcasts Worth Listening to

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.