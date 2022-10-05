Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $20K

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,103 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.15%, an increase of 0.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $959.42 billion, decreasing 0.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.45 billion, which makes a 0.66% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 5 October 11:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,103 Ethereum (ETH) $1,339 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $293 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.4908 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996 Cardano (ADA) $0.4286 Solana (SOL) $33 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06433

