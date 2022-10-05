Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $20K

  1. Home
Published October 5th, 2022 - 08:05 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,103 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.15%, an increase of 0.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $959.42 billion, decreasing 0.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.45 billion, which makes a 0.66% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 5 October 11:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,103
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,339
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $293
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4908
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4286
  9. Solana (SOL) $33
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06433

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice

