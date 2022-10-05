Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $20K

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,103 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.15%, an increase of 0.16% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $959.42 billion, decreasing 0.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.45 billion, which makes a 0.66% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 5 October 11:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $20,103
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,339
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $293
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.4908
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4286
- Solana (SOL) $33
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06433
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice
