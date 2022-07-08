Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin up to 21K

The crypto market today is up slightly with Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,850 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.28%, an increase of 0.92% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $962.35 billion, increasing 5.18% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.37 billion, which makes an 18.31% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 8 July 9:15AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,849 Ethereum (ETH) $1,245 Tether (USDT) $0.9995 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $241.78 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.3528 Cardano (ADA) $0.477 Solana (SOL) $37.93 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07086

