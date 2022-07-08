Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin up to 21K

The crypto market today is up slightly with Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,850 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.28%, an increase of 0.92% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $962.35 billion, increasing 5.18% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.37 billion, which makes an 18.31% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 8 July 9:15AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,849
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,245
- Tether (USDT) $0.9995
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $241.78
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.3528
- Cardano (ADA) $0.477
- Solana (SOL) $37.93
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07086
