Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin up to 21K

Published July 8th, 2022 - 06:01 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is up slightly with Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,850 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.28%, an increase of 0.92% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $962.35 billion, increasing 5.18% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.37 billion, which makes an 18.31% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today

Source: coinmarketcap.com
As of Friday, 8 July 9:15AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,849

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,245
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9995
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $241.78
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3528
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.477
  9. Solana (SOL) $37.93
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07086

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

