Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $24K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,169 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.27%, an increase of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.15 trillion, increasing 1.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.04 billion, which makes a 15.00% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Thursday, 11 August 9:25PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $24,169 Ethereum (ETH) $1,883 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $324 XRP (XRP) $0.3787 Cardano (ADA) $0.5334 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $43 Polkadot (DOT) $9.25

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.