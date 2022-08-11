  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $24K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $24K

Published August 11th, 2022 - 06:21 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $24K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,169 at the time of writing.

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto Podcasts to Tune to in 2022Top 5 Crypto Podcasts to Tune to in 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.27%, an increase of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.15 trillion, increasing 1.33% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.04 billion, which makes a 15.00% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 11 August 9:25PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto Podcasts to Tune to in 2022Top 5 Crypto Books to Read in 2022

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $24,169

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,883
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $324
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3787
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5334
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $43
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $9.25

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...