  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $29K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $29K

Published May 21st, 2022 - 04:15 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $29K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.26 trillion, increasing 2.08% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

It's a green day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,545 at the time of writing.

Also ReadTop 5 Stablecoins for First-Time Crypto InvestorsTop 5 Stablecoins for First-Time Crypto Investors

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.51%, a decrease of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.26 trillion, increasing 2.08% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.81 billion, which makes a 26.21% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 21 May 7:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadTop 5 Stablecoins for First-Time Crypto InvestorsTerra Terror: What Happened to the Hottest Crypto Coin?

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,545

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,982
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9988
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $312
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4162
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9997
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5353
  9. Solana (SOL) $50
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08506

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyCrypto

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...