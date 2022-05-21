Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $29K

It's a green day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,545 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.51%, a decrease of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.26 trillion, increasing 2.08% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.81 billion, which makes a 26.21% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 21 May 7:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,545 Ethereum (ETH) $1,982 Tether (USDT) $0.9988 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $312 XRP (XRP) $0.4162 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9997 Cardano (ADA) $0.5353 Solana (SOL) $50 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08506

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.