Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $29K

It's a green day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,545 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.51%, a decrease of 0.13% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.26 trillion, increasing 2.08% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.81 billion, which makes a 26.21% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 21 May 7:27PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,545
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,982
- Tether (USDT) $0.9988
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $312
- XRP (XRP) $0.4162
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9997
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5353
- Solana (SOL) $50
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08506
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
