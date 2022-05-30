Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $30K

The crypto market today is covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,611 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.90%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.27 trillion, increasing 4.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.55 billion, which makes a 45.39% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 30 May 7:20PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $30,611 Ethereum (ETH) $1,910 Tether (USDT) $0.9993 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $313 XRP (XRP) $0.3996 Cardano (ADA) $0.5345 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $45 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08521

