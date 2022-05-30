  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $30K

Published May 30th, 2022 - 04:15 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,611 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.90%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.27 trillion, increasing 4.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.55 billion, which makes a 45.39% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 30 May 7:20PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $30,611

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,910
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9993
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $313
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3996
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5345
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $45
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08521

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

