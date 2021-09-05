Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin at $49K, Solana Overtakes Dogecoin

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published September 5th, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
Solana (SOL) emerged as the top gainer skyrockting 48.04% in the last 7 days and is up almost 8,270% year to date. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Check out the latest cryptocurrency prices.

Cryptocurrency prices today are down marginally but both the sentiment and momentum remain intact with Bitcoin trading at $49,915.  Solana (SOL) emerged as the top gainer skyrocketing 48.04% in the last 7 days and is up almost 8,270% year to date.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.27 trillion, down 0.30% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $125.44 billion, which makes a 7.07% decrease from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

Crypto prices SOLANA

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday 11AM (GMT+3) September 5th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

15 Crypto Terms You Must Know Before Trading!
  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $49,915
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,878
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.89
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $493.83
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.25
  7. Solana (SOL) Climbed up to the 7th place hitting $139.57
  8. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.29
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $32.24
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

