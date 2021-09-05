Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin at $49K, Solana Overtakes Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency prices today are down marginally but both the sentiment and momentum remain intact with Bitcoin trading at $49,915. Solana (SOL) emerged as the top gainer skyrocketing 48.04% in the last 7 days and is up almost 8,270% year to date.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.27 trillion, down 0.30% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $125.44 billion, which makes a 7.07% decrease from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday 11AM (GMT+3) September 5th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $49,915 Ethereum (ETH) $3,878 Cardano (ADA) $2.89 Binance Coin (BNB) $493.83 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.25 Solana (SOL) Climbed up to the 7th place hitting $139.57 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.29 Polkadot (DOT) $32.24 USD Coin (USDC) $1

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.