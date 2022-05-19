Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces to $30K

The crypto market today is covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,126 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.95%, an increase of 0.41% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.28 trillion, increasing 2.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.59 billion, which makes a 10.45% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 19 May 10:15PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $30,126 Ethereum (ETH) $2,006 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $306 XRP (XRP) $0.4186 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5322 Solana (SOL) $52 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08615

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.