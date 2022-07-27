Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $22K

  1. Home
Published July 27th, 2022 - 07:37 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is back in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $$22,804 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.04 trillion, increasing 9.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.75 billion, which makes a 10.82% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 27 July 10:42PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $22,804

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,592
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $267
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.999
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.354
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.503
  9. Solana (SOL) $39
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06571

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

