Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $29K

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,014 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.57%, an increase of 0.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.19 trillion, decreasing 4.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.04 billion, which makes a 11.64% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 10 June 8:21PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,014 Ethereum (ETH) $1,682 Tether (USDT) $0.9992 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $285 Cardano (ADA) $0.5772 XRP (XRP) $0.3817 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $37 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07514

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.