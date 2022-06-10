Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $29K

  1. Home
Published June 10th, 2022 - 05:14 GMT
The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,014 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.57%, an increase of 0.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.19 trillion, decreasing 4.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.04 billion, which makes a 11.64% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Friday, 10 June 8:21PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,014

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,682
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9992
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $285
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.5772
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3817
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $37
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07514

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

