Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Climbs to $23.6K

Published July 20th, 2022 - 10:42 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,607.25 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.22%, an increase of 1.11% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.07 trillion, decreasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.51 billion, which makes a 0.93% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

 

As of Wednesday, 20 July 10:59AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $23,645
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,587
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $269.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.5359
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3755
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9986
  9. Solana (SOL) $45.29
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07481

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: 

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

