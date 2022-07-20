Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Climbs to $23.6K

The crypto market today is in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,607.25 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.22%, an increase of 1.11% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.07 trillion, decreasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.51 billion, which makes a 0.93% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 20 July 10:59AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,645 Ethereum (ETH) $1,587 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $269.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5359 XRP (XRP) $0.3755 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9986 Solana (SOL) $45.29 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07481

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.