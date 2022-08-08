Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Close to $24K Levels

The crypto market today is trading mainly in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,912 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.51%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.13 trillion, increasing 2.64% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.49 billion, which makes a 60.80% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 8 August 10:59PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,912 Ethereum (ETH) $1,781 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $327 XRP (XRP) $0.3811 Cardano (ADA) $0.5353 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $42 Polkadot (DOT) $9.28

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.