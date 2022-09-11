  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Consistent at $21K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Consistent at $21K

Published September 11th, 2022 - 09:00 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Consistent at $21K
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is in recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,669.52 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: FB & IG Users Can Post NFTsCrypto News Recap: FB & IG Users Can Post NFTs

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.14%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.06 trillion, increasing 1.31% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.80 billion, which makes a 28.00% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 11 September 9:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,669

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,764
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $295
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3561
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5173
  9. Solana (SOL) $34.66
  10. Polkadot (DOT) 7.73

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: FB & IG Users Can Post NFTs5 Blockchain Application Use Cases in Business and Life
 

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...