Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Consistent at $21K

The crypto market today is in recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,669.52 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.14%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.06 trillion, increasing 1.31% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.80 billion, which makes a 28.00% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 11 September 9:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,669
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,764
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $295
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3561
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5173
- Solana (SOL) $34.66
- Polkadot (DOT) 7.73
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
