Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $18K

It's another red day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,990 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.26%, a decrease of 0.42% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $929.56 billion, decreasing 1.05% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.26 billion, which makes a 17.63% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 20 September 11:36PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $18,990 Ethereum (ETH) $1,350 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $268 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.4075 Cardano (ADA) $0.4473 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05914

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.