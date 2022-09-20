Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $18K

  1. Home
Published September 20th, 2022 - 08:32 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

It's another red day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,990 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.26%, a decrease of 0.42% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $929.56 billion, decreasing 1.05% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.26 billion, which makes a 17.63% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 20 September 11:36PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $18,990
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,350
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $268
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.4075
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4473
  9. Solana (SOL) $31
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05914

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

